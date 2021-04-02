Cannabis plants seized in Newmarket on Fergus

Gardaí have seized an estimated €20,000 of cannabis during a search of a property in Newmarket on Fergus.

The discovery was made during the search of an apartment on the main street earlier today.

That search was carried as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident in the village earlier in the week.

Gardaí located a number of cannabis plants which, pending analysis, are estimated to be valued at around €20,000.

No arrests were made in relation to the seizure but Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.