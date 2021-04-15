Clare FM confirms appointment of new CEO

The Board of Clare FM has confirmed the appointment of Ronan McManamy as the award-winning station’s new CEO.

Ronan has extensive experience in the media and radio industries in Ireland. Most recently, Ronan was Managing Director of the Irish Examiner, and was previously Chief Executive Officer of Wireless Radio Ireland (formerly UTV Radio).

Ronan was also Chief Executive Officer of Cork’s 96fm and C103 for more than a decade having previously been Commercial Director at the two stations.

In addition to his role at Clare FM, Ronan as also been appointed as CEO at Tipp FM, with whom Clare FM have operated a successful alliance for over a decade and in which Clare FM also holds a significant shareholding.

Commenting on the appointment the Chair of the Clare FM Board, John Evans, commented: “This is a critical appointment for both Clare FM and our sister station in Tipperary. The Boards of both companies invested significant time in the recruitment process in order to ensure we secured a leader with a vision that matched both our ambition for the future and commitment to the communities we serve. While Ronan has significant experience in the radio and media industry in Ireland, he also has a track record of innovation, and the Board of Clare FM looks forward to supporting him in his role at the station”.

Ronan McManamy said: “I am delighted to join Clare FM as I am a huge believer in the power of local radio and the significant role it plays in local communities. Clare FM is widely known as one of the best in the business in this regard and the station should be really proud of the critical role it has played in recent times despite the significant challenges brought by Covid-19.

The station’s output, including local news and discussion, as well as unrivalled sport and specialist music output is something that is unique to Clare. I strongly believe that Clare FM has a very bright future, once we continue to harness and grow this strong local identity.

I look forward to working with the excellent team in the station and those in the wider Clare community to ensure that our service remains relevant and reflective of all aspects of Clare life,” Mr McManamy added.