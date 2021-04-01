Covid-19 Antibody Testing at Shannon Airport

Irish healthcare company RocDoc has launched an Antibody testing service at its facility in Shannon Airport.

The company already operates Covid-19 testing centre at the airport. This was established last November and is located in the bus/coach parking area adjacent to the terminal building.

Antibody testing, which costs €69, can determine whether an individual has developed an immunity to Covid-19, either through a vaccine or through contracting Covid-19 previously.

The antibody test can determine whether the vaccine has worked in providing an immunity to the virus. RocDoc’s test can also determine whether or not an individual has a strong or weak immunity to Covid-19.

The antibody test is available to the public at RocDoc’s facility at Shannon Airport. In the coming days, RocDoc will also be providing antibody tests at its facilities at Cork Airport and Dublin airport.

Commenting on this, RocDoc Chief Executive, David Rock, said; ‘’We are very pleased to be offering this service to the public. Our test detects IgG and IgM antibodies, which can be found in both natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity. This means that our test can tell you whether the vaccine is working or can provide an indication as to whether you have had Covid-19 in the past.’’

The antibody test is conducted in a different way to other Covid-19 tests, as David Rock explains; ‘’The antibody test involves a small finger prick, where small droplets of blood are taken from the finger, dropped into a container and sent to the laboratory for analysis. It is the same process as a blood sugar test, which people with diabetes will be very familiar with. The test is extremely accurate, with a specificity of 99.98% and a sensitivity of 98.8%.’’

The test is available to the public at Coach Park 2 at Shannon Airport. People seeking to book an antibody test can do so by clicking here.

RocDoc has over 20 years of experience in the provision of field hospital units for music festivals and concerts in the UK and Ireland, such as the Isle of Wight Festival. The company also provides support for the annual Dublin City Marathon, where they provide over 150 medical professionals and 15 ambulances. The company currently operates a GP service and a Minor Emergency Department in Ashbourne.

RocDoc also provides Covid-19 testing facilities at Dublin Airport, Cork Airport. Shannon Airport and Ireland West Airport. These facilities are also open to the public, and antigen testing is available at both Cork and Dublin airports.