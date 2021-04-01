Drugs seized in Ennistymon house search

Gardaí have seized an estimated €7,200 of cannabis and cocaine during a search near Ennistymon yesterday.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the North Clare town, Gardaí from Ennistymon and Kilrush Stations executed a search warrant at a house on the outskirts of Ennistymon at around 5.00pm.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €6,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €1,200 of suspected cocaine.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.