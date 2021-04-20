Seeds dispersed for ‘Grow it Forward’ campaign

Libraries Ireland is partnering with Grow it Yourself (GIY) to roll out the ‘Grow It Forward’ campaign under the Government’s Keep Well programme.

GIY is a not-for-profit social enterprise, based in Waterford. It helps people to grow some of their own food at home, at work, at school and in the community.

The Grow it Forward campaign was launched last month. Seeds have been dispersed from GIY (www.giy.ie) and from libraries nationwide over the past number of weeks.

Clare County Library has distributed packs of seeds to schools, nursing homes, community gardens and allotments via the library home delivery service. They have also been given to individual gardeners. Each pack contains five packets of seeds, a growing guide, and details on Clare library services and how to join the library.

Clare County Library are now asking recipients to document their growing journeys by sending photos and feedback to Clare County Library social media. They are also asking participants to Grow It Forward by sharing their produce as little seedlings, plants in pots or the produce at harvest time with other people, so that many people can benefit from the impact of growing their own food.

For further information or to avail of the final number of packs contact kilkee@clarelibrary.ie