Tributes paid to Shannon Chamber founding director

Tributes have been paid to founding director and first acting CEO of Shannon Chamber and Irish Air Corps veteran Eddie Ryan who died this week.

Eddie’s association with aviation spanned a lifetime of over 70 years and it was fitting that he was awarded the Royal Aeronautical Society Distinguished Service Award for this lifetime of dedication to aviation and inspiring many young people.

Remembering Eddie, Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes says: “Without much help from anyone, Eddie established the Aviation Museum, and along with Jane Magill has since developed it into one of the few visitor attractions currently in Shannon.

“His dedication to Shannon was obvious. Eddie was instrumental in introducing the first full-time employee to hold a CEO position in the Chamber, a position that continues to be retained.

“Throughout my tenure as CEO, his interest in the Chamber continued and he was always curious as to how we were progressing and our wide range of initiatives. His presence will be sadly missed in Shannon but his legacy will live on.

“On behalf of the Board and executive, I extend our sympathies to his wife Philomena, daughters Marion, Geraldine and Fiona, and his son Finbar. May he Rest in Peace.”

A message on the Lufthansa Technik Shannon Aviation Training Academy Facebook page read: “We heard the sad news today of the passing of Eddie Ryan from Atlantic Air Adventure. We have known Eddie for quite a number of years and he had an amazing life in the world of aviation. What himself and Jane set up in Shannon is extraordinary and is a true testament to his legacy. We have lost another legend in Irish Aviation. Our condolences to Eddie’s family and friends and to Jane and all the gang AAV. RIP Eddie.

