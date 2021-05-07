CAB and Gardaí conduct operation in Clare

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) have restrained financial accounts worth almost €200,000 following a series of raids carried out in Co Clare today.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting the assets and activities of an organised criminal group involved in incidents of burglary, theft and distribution of controlled drugs the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in the Co Clare on Friday 7th May 2021.

In the course of the operation seven (7) locations were searched in the Ennis area by Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) personnel assisted by local Gardaí in the Clare Garda Division, Garda Armed Support Unit (ASU), the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and Revenue Customs Marked Mineral Oil Unit.

In this morning’s operation, €197,500 was restrained in financial accounts while documentation in relation to financial matters was also seized. The use of marked mineral oil in a private vehicle was detected.

Today’s search operation resulted from the close co-operation between the Criminal Assets Bureau and local Gardaí through the Divisional Asset Profiler network.

It’s known that one of the searches took place at an illegal caravan site on the Kilrush road on the outskirts of Ennis. Gardaí and Customs officials carried out a raid on the same site in July 2019.