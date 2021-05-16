Cancer Trials Ireland go host Cancer Retreat

Dear Editor

I would be grateful for the opportunity to inform readers of the Clare Herald, particularly those who may have had a cancer diagnosis and who are interested in clinical trials, that Cancer Trials Ireland is hosting a Cancer Retreat on Friday May 21.

The virtual event, which coincides with International Clinical Trials Day, is aimed at the cancer research community. However, conscious of the need to build awareness of clinical trials and to shed some light on how they work, we are opening up our first session to patients, advocates and members of the public.

Cancer Trials Ireland is the national organisation responsible for overseeing cancer trials in Ireland. This initiative is part of our “Just Ask” campaign where we encourage people receiving cancer treatment to ask their oncologist or doctor if there is a cancer trial suitable for them.

Each year in Ireland, approximately 45,000 people are diagnosed with cancer and it is estimated that one in two people will develop cancer at some stage during their lifetime.

Clinical trials offer new ways to prevent, find and treat cancer. They provide participants with access to treatments or procedures not available to other patients – treatments that are potentially better than those currently available, or treatments where there are no other options available. Cancer trials may provide benefit not only to those involved, but also help pave the way for others to access potentially life-saving therapies.

People can view the Cancer Retreat programme and register their attendance free of charge at by clicking here.

Yours sincerely

Eibhlin Mulroe

CEO

Cancer Trials Ireland

Innovation House

Old Finglas Road

Glasnevin

Dublin 11