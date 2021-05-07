Ennis company helping retailers with online business

Ennis-based eCommerce pioneers Magico have facilitated businesses in getting online fast and growing fast, by supporting the applications of 14 retailers in securing over €525,000 of funding to date, through the COVID-19 Online Retail Scheme.

With Round Three of the grant, administered by Enterprise Ireland having been announced, the role of Magico remains immensely valuable. Their ability to convert a store online within a mere 8-10 week timeframe, surpasses that of its industry peers.

This scheme enables Irish retailers to enhance their digital capabilities and develop a more competitive online offering, helping to increase their customer base and build a more resilient business and trading platform going forward. Successful applicants are awarded a maximum grant of €40,000 to invest in their business, following the latest public call for submissions, which closes on May 25th, 2021.

Orla Cooney, General Manager of Magico said: “During this incredibly challenging period for Irish retailers, we are proud to have assisted many in remaining operational, by facilitating a swift and efficient move online and providing the long term support and guidance needed to grow an online channel. The longevity of the pandemic has resulted in the adoption of online shopping as a new habit for most consumers, one they are unlikely to break when our world reopens.”

She adds, “Grant recipients will be informed of their successful application by July 1st, 2021 allowing Magico sufficient time to complete the establishment of an online store on their behalf, which requires finalisation by November 5th, 2021. A very short turnaround, but our specially crafted eCommerce framework guarantees this can happen.”

Magico’s retail clients in the B2B and B2C spaces have reported a 250% uplift in sales and revenue since the start of the pandemic, with some in the sports and pharmacy sector achieving an impressive 500% increase. The scalability and reliability of their AB Commerce platform (which stands for Analytics Based E-Commerce), in withstanding surges in customer demand, its consistent development evolution and the bespoke nature of the account management model, enables clients to migrate and grow their businesses online with confidence, and unrivalled support every step of the way.

Founded by eCommerce expert, CEO Paul Montwill, Magico have been delivering websites to Irish business since 1999. Its headquarters are based in Ennis, Co. Clare, where a team of ten staff members are employed. They represent a widely ranging client base, in a host of different industries including the pharmacy and health sector: CH Tralee, Inish Pharmacy and Nourish.ie, footwear and fashion: Vaughan Shoes and McGuirks Golf, construction: Caulfield Industrial and Stakelums.ie, and miscellaneous retail outlets: Springwools.com and Pets.ie, to name but a few.

AB Commerce offers a turnkey solution for medium-sized retailers, encompassing best-in-class eCommerce functionality, web hosting, high-end graphic design, world-leading martech plugins and complex ePOS/ERP systems integrations. It allows retailers to increase visibility and focus on what they do best, trading their businesses, safe in the knowledge that their digital flagship store is operating seamlessly.