Ennis company seeks to highlight water safety

An Ennis business will donate the profits from one of their products to Water Safety Ireland to help raise awareness of swimming.

In May 2018, 15 year-old Jack Kenneally died along with his friend Shay Moloney in a drowning accident at a disused quarry along with his friend Shay Moloney.

Jack’s sister Danielle, along with life-long friend Chantelle Keane, co-founded Ennis based home fragrance company Wix and Wax Ireland last year. The last few weeks they been working closely with Water Safety Ireland in an effort to create awareness about water safety, especially coming into the better weather.

Danielle said: “For the month of May, we will be donating all profits from our Daisy Snap Bars to Water Safety Ireland. Our Snap will remain the usual price of €3.95 but we will be turning them blue for the whole month.

Water safety is a cause very close to our hearts and we do hope that people can help in any way possible. We chose Daisy as these flowers give us a beautiful reminder of Jack daily. He used to keep a Daisy in the back of his phone cover.”

“In each of the last ten years, an average of 120 people lost their lives to drowning. Thankfully that number is falling. In 2019, 105 people drowned. But our target has to be zero. One life is one too many. Learn to swim, learn a lifesaving skill, always wear a lifejacket on water. This summer, swim at a Lifeguarded waterway. Together let’s bring these numbers down for good.

Our Daisy melt is similar to the popular women’s fragrance. Daisy fragrance is radiant and enhancing, like a sparkling floral bouquet – spirited and fresh, wrapped in comfort and warmth. We are in no way affiliated with the designer fragrance company. Our product simply smells similar to the perfume,” Danielle added.

