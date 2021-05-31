Fresh bid to identify body found at Cliffs of Moher in 2010

Gardaí in Clare have launched a renewed appeal to identify the body of a man recovered in the sea at the Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare over a decade ago.

Members of the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard recovered the body from the water during search in July 2010. The body was spotted in the water by the crew of a local ferry.

In a television appeal on RTÉs Crimecall programme this evening, Gardaí issued a public appeal for assistance establishing the man’s identity.

There was no identification on the badly decomposed body when it was recovered from the water on July 30th 2010. There were no tattoos or scars on the body.

Some clothing was however recovered including black socks and black velcro strap runners, with an “Indonesia and Budapest” label.

A DNA sample was secured from the man’s remains and sent for testing. A further sample of DNA was sent to Interpol.

A palm print was also obtained and recorded for comparison purposes but no matches have been detected to date.

In 2011, a 3-D craniofacial reconstruction was carried out by experts at the Forensic Anthropology Department at the University of Dundee in Scotland as part of the Garda investigation.

It was also established after a forensic orthodontic examination that dental work had most likely been completed in mainland Europe.

Inspector Helen Costello, of Ennistymon Garda Station in Co Clare, said: “After nearly 11 years we remain fully committed to establishing the identity of this man in order to return him to his loved ones,” she said.

“If anyone has any information that may help our investigation, please contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60.”