Garda advice as businesses reopen

As retail premises open up again after Covid-19 restrictions it is even more important to ensure that your premises is secure.

Gardaí are offering advice to retailers reopening for business this week.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Criminals like easy opportunities. If they have to make a lot of noise, spend a lot of time or risk being seen, the chances are they won’t bother. If they are aware staff are security conscious they will be less likely to attempt a criminal act.

A small investment of time and money can make your business premises more secure and less likely to be targeted by criminals.”

Perimeter Security

Check entry points including gates, fences, doors and windows to ensure they haven’t been tampered with.

Check all locks are in good condition and you can account for all the keys.

Check lighting and remove the means to commit crime such as ladders and wheelie bins, etc.

Alarms

Test your security system including panic attack buttons.

Review your key holder list in the event of an activation.

Ensure alarm sensors are not obstructed by Covid screens, signage, stock.

CCTV

Does it need upgrading, are CCTV cameras working and not obstructed by Covid screens or stock.

Is your hard drive stored securely?

Staff

Are your staff aware of the scams that are on-going at the moment – invoice redirection, change scams, forged notes – especially any new staff.

Review opening and closing procedures.

Review cash handling and banking procedures.

Stock

Have you ensured clear lines of sight and don’t overfill stock on the shop floor.

Ensure that high value goods are kept close to point of sale, behind counters or security tagged.

Tightly control access to stock room.

A checklist for retail premises security can be printed off from the Garda website.

Click here to view An Garda Síochána’s Retail Security Guide.