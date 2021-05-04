Gardaí investigate vandalism at Ballycannon Burial Grounds

Gardaí are investigating an incident of vandalism at Ballycannon Burial Grounds in Meelick.

Last summer, at the request of concerned members of the local community, the burial grounds unit engaged a tree surgeon to carry out an appraisal of high and mature elm trees on the approach avenue to Ballycannon Burial ground in Meelick.

It was recommended to fell the elm trees as they posed a hazard to adjoining houses. This area was replanted using immature low growing Irish ash and over a dozen of these trees were replanted by Clare County Council.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Last Thursday the Burial Grounds Unit of Clare County Council found that all these trees had been destroyed by cutting the tops off them leaving approximately 3 feet of exposed trunk. If anyone witnessed this damage being caused we are asking them to contact their local Garda Station.”

Garda Confidential Line – 1800 666111.