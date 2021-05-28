glór and Nasc presents Lasta arts programme

glór with the Nasc network of venues is delighted to present Lasta: A national arts programme for young people by young people.

Lasta is presented as part of Brightening Air – Coiscéim Coiligh, a nationwide, ten-day season of arts experiences brought to you by the Arts Council.

In a new innovative approach to programming, twenty-one young curators have been engaged by the Nasc venues to programme a festival of work for children and young people from 11th to 20th June 2021, delivering for the first time, a national arts programme curated entirely by young people.

Under the guidance of theatre artists Maisie Lee and Fionn Foley, these young people will work collaboratively to deliver an ambitious programme of work for young people across the country.

Featuring multiple disciplines and reflecting the diversity of modern Ireland, this pioneering project offers a unique opportunity to develop our future arts programmers and producers.

‘Lasta spans all the way from equality and inclusion to exciting experimental and maybe technological styles.’

This promises to be a fresh, fun, diverse, accessible and exciting festival of events.

Following an open call for young curators, glór has selected two curators to create and ambitious programme for Lasta. Douglas Reddan is a Movement Artist, Choreographer, and Director from Quin, Co. Clare and Mary Nagle is a classical musician and journalist from Corofin in Co. Clare who currently teaches flute, piano and violin at the Dublin School of Music.

The NASC Network Venues are An Grianán (Letterkenny), glór (Ennis), Siamsa Tíre (Tralee), Pavilion Theatre (Dun Laoghaire), The Lime Tree Theatre (Limerick), Dunamaise (Port Laoise), Town Hall Theatre (Galway), Backstage (Longford).

Lasta is based on an original project conceived and delivered by Backstage Theatre, Longford in 2020.

For more information on Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh go to www.brighteningair.com. Brightening Air | Coiscéim Coiligh is brought to you by the Arts Council, funded by the Government of Ireland and produced by Schweppe Curtis Nunn.