Inaugural  Leaving Cert Summer Academy at LIT

Limerick Institute of Technology has launched its inaugural LIT Summer Academy for next year’s Leaving Cert students.

The weeklong academy will help prepare students for Leaving Cert 2022 while also giving them a preview of the college experience.

The Summer Academy will give participants an opportunity to catch up on lost face-to-face teaching hours and exam preparation, providing a head start in a selection of Leaving Cert subjects.

A series of afternoon activities including team building exercise, film production, skincare and beauty care workshops, and culinary experiences will help give participants a flavour of student life. Sport, games and activities will also add to the weeklong enjoyment.

Each student will choose one subject area to study throughout the week, with classes focusing on key parts of the Leaving Cert curriculum. Subjects available are Art, French, Home Economics, Irish, Higher Level Mathematics and Ordinary Level Mathematics. An Engineering module will also be available, focusing on engineering courses in college and future career opportunities.

President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane said, “We are delighted to be able to offer incoming sixth year students a chance to experience the college environment here at LIT, while also accelerating their revision for Leaving Cert 2022. Students and teachers alike have worked extremely hard throughout the pandemic, coming up with innovative ways to stay connected during lockdowns and ensure students are on track for their exams.

As a knowledge provider, we are happy to compliment these efforts with our LIT Summer Academy. Not only will the academy help students in preparation for the Leaving Cert, it will also give them a taste of the higher education environment and the important social aspect associated with attending a third level institution.”

The inaugural LIT Summer Academy 2021 is a week-long series aimed specifically at secondary school students entering their Leaving Cert exam year (fifth years moving on to sixth year). The LIT Summer Academy takes place in LIT, Moylish and Clare Street campuses from Monday August 9 to Friday August 13, 2021.

To find out more, go to: www.lit.ie/summer-academy or email summeracademy@lit.ie.