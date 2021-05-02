Kayaker rescued off Carrigaholt

A rescue operation was mounted in the Shannon Estuary this afternoon after a kayaker was reported to have capsized off Rinneville, north west of Kilcredaun.

The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat and Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard were tasked to the incident at around 3.30pm. It was reported that a person was holding onto a kayak in Rinneville Bay and appeared to be in difficulty.

The RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew launched and raced to the scene while Coast Guard members from Kilkee travelled to the location by road.

The lifeboat crew arrived on scene at 3.55pm and located the casualty making their way toward the shore. As the lifeboat was restricted by the depth of the water, the Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard was notified of the location and met the casualty on the shore.

The lifeboat crew was stood down once Kilkee Coast Guard members confirmed that the casualty was safely ashore.

The operation was coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.