Killaloe Coast Guard assists boat crew

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard has assisted the crew of a boat that suffered engine failure on Lough Derg.

The volunteer crew was alerted at around 7.45pm on Friday and requested to mobilise to the aid of two people on board a boat that experienced engine difficulties south of Two Mile Gate.

The crew on board dropped anchor to prevent their vessel from drifting aground and called for assistance.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry requested the Killaloe unit of the service to assist.

A Coast Guard crew launched from Pier Head Killaloe and reached the casualty vessel within minutes. The vessel was taken on tow to Derg Marina where a shore team, who had travelled to the area by road, assisted in the safe mooring of the vessel.