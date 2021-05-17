Petrol bombs seized during search

Gardaí have confirmed that a number of petrol bombs and several implements were seized during searches in Ennistymon.

On the evening of Thursday May 13th Gardaí in Ennistymon received a report of suspicious activity in the Glann North area of Ennistymon.

As a result of this information seven searches were conducted in the area by local Gardaí assisted by Southern Dog Unit, Armed Support Unit and local detective branch members. Seven homemade petrol bombs were seized and in follow up searches in the same area on the 15th May other implements were recovered and seized.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “We want to thank members of the public for their assistance and would encourage anyone that has any information in relation to any criminal activity in their area to contact their local Garda Station.”