Whiskey bonder recreates historic journey

A Clare based whiskey bonder will recreate a historic journey from Limerick City to Cappagh Pier near Kilrush this Tuesday.

The event will see a cask of new make whiskey from Thomond Gate Whiskey taken by boat down the River Shannon and Estuary to Cappagh from where it will be transported to J.J. Corry’s rack house at Gowerhass near Cooraclare.

The old Thomond Gate distillery was one of the main suppliers to whiskey bonder to J.J Corry back in the late 1800’s.

A spokesperson for J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey said: “We have been given the use of the wonderful Illen Boat which will leave Steamboat Quay on Tuesday morning at 11.45am with a cask of new make whiskey from Thomond Gate whiskey. With research, we believe the original Thomond Gate Distillery would have been one of the main suppliers of whiskey to J.J Corry back in the late 1800’s.

The Illen will sail down the Shannon to Cappagh Pier, a journey of about 4 hours. In Cappagh we will unload the cask and then deliver to the rack house, our library of whiskey flavours, here in Cooraclare. We wanted to create some really interesting re-enactment of the original journey that whiskey would have made and we are looking forward to it.”

Irish Whiskey Bonding is the practice of sourcing new make spirit and mature Irish Whiskey from Irish distilleries and maturing, blending and bottling unique whiskeys.

In 2015, the McGuane family built a bonded Rackhouse on family farm and resurrected the lost art of Irish Whiskey Bonding. The McGuane’s are building an unparalleled library of Irish Whiskey flavours, with spirit sourced from distilleries all over the island of Ireland.

