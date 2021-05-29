Woman escapes injury after house blaze

An elderly woman had a lucky escape early today when she was alerted by a neighbour to a fire in her home.

It’s understood that a local resident spotted flames at the house in the Ballyalla at around 1.00am and rushed to alert the sole occupant of the property.

The alarm was quickly raised and three units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and an additional appliance from Shannon Town were dispatched to the scene along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí.

On arrival, fire crews found the property well ablaze and established that the elderly woman who lived there had exited the house safely. The woman, believed to be in her late 70s, was assessed at the scene by paramedics but was found to have been unharmed.

The property was extensively damaged with locals reporting flames visible breaking through the roof. It’s believed the fire started accidentally and may have originated in an electrical appliance.