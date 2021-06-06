Animal fosterers needed in County Clare

Clare Animal Welfare is urgently looking to build their network of volunteers who can temporarily foster a dog in need.

The organisation is seeing an increase in dogs being surrendered or abandoned in the last few months and they need to expand their volunteer network to ensure they can respond quickly and appropriately to the animals in need.

Their foster network is essential to the operation. Fosterers take in dogs – often at short notice – and provide them with a safe and secure home while we identify their new permanent families.

Fosterers assess dogs for CAW, help them after surgery (spaying and neutering usually) and socialize and train the dogs. This is usually temporary and can last for a few days to months.

The main requirement is a very secure garden. Fostering would be ideal for individuals who spend a lot of time at home. Due to the varying nature and behaviour of the animals that come into our care, fostering is not always appropriate for families with young children however we are happy to discuss this with you.

Why are we asking for help?

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Clare Animal Welfare as we are seeing an increase in the number of dogs coming into our care. Some dogs are being formally surrendered by their owners who can no longer care for them – perhaps as people return to the workplace and no longer find themselves at home to care for puppies and dogs. We acknowledge this is a difficult decision to surrender a beloved pet and encourage anyone in this situation to discuss their situation with a volunteer at CAW. Unfortunately, there is also an increase in the number of dogs straying or being abandoned without microchipping.

When do we need your help?

Clare Animal Welfare are looking to expand their network of fosterers immediately so please get in touch if you are interested in supporting animals in need.

How can you apply?

If readers are interested in Fostering dogs and becoming part of the CAW family, then please complete the application form on our website – www.clareanimalwelfare.ie

Alternatively you can contact a member of the team via our Facebook page or emailing info@clareanimalwelfare.ie

The team at CAW are willing to chat through your suitability as a fosterer and answer any questions you might have.

If you are not able to foster an animal at this point in time, please consider making a donation to CAW via our website.