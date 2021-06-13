Cathal represents Clare in TG4 series

TG4 in partnership with the Creative Ireland Programme of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, celebrate Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 with a new creative series for children Cruthaím.

Cruthaím highlights the talent of young Irish speakers across the country and in Gaeltacht areas and their unique creative processes. One young Irish speaker from each county and a representative from the diaspora of Irish speakers showcase their creativity in the series of videos that are broadcast on Cúla4’s YouTube channel. Young people are given a voice and a unique opportunity to show what creativity is to them.

Representing Co.Clare is Cathal Ó Conghaile who is nine years old and from Ballycorick. Cathal loves art and spends his time drawing and colouring in. He loves art because of how fun it is and because it allows him to use his imagination. Cathal also builds models and he writes and designs comics.

You can watch Cathal’s video here www.cula4.com/Cruthaím