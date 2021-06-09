Clare Arts Office’s further supports for artists

Clare Arts Office has issued calls to support those looking to perform outdoors this summer, for artists looking for studio spaces and for those involved in amateur drama seeking to attend the Drama League of Ireland Summer School.

The Arts Office is interested in hearing from performing artists (ensembles/bands or individuals), promoters, producers, venues, etc. to see how it can work with them to facilitate programming of outdoor live performances this summer, animating local communities, should public health considerations permit.

All types of performance (music, spectacle, circus, street arts, etc.) are encouraged to apply to this scheme including small scale solo performances, unplugged presentations through to amplified concerts. We especially welcome joint applications from producers and performing artists for a series of events. Family or all-ages performance events are particularly welcome.

It is the intention of Clare County Council to have a balance of activities throughout the county. The Council also encourages the presentation of a range of performance types and multiple genres with due regard to gender equality and diversity.

Support for this scheme is being provided through the Local Live Performance Fund announced by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, which aims to provide local employment for professional performers, crew members, producers and promoters over the summer months.

For visual artists, the Arts Office has a number of shared studios available at the EASI studios in Ennis and two individual units at the Tulla Stables Studios.

Support for those involved in local drama is also being provided to enable someone to attend the Drama League of Ireland Summer School in the University of Limerick at the end of July.

For further information on all of these supports and to make an application visit https://yoursay.clarecoco.ie/

Closing date for receipt of applications is 4:00pm on 24th June, 2021

Email: arts@clarecoco.ie Tel: 065 6899091