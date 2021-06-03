Concern about Covid cases ahead of Bank Holiday weekend

The Mid-West Major Emergency Management Group is asking people in Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary to enjoy the Bank Holiday Weekend safely and responsibly to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

In the two weeks leading up to June 2, there has been an increase of more than 800 cases in Limerick, 48 cases in Clare, and 32 cases in North Tipperary.

According to provisional data for June 2, there were 103 new COVID-19 cases in Limerick, seven cases in Clare, and fewer than five cases in North Tipperary.

While COVID-19 situation remains stable in Clare and North Tipperary, weekends and occasions with increased activity have led to significant increases in infection levels due to intensified social mixing and organised social gatherings.

The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks have been associated with indoor gatherings, house parties, household visits, family gatherings, and largely indoor activity.

With the current high incidence rate in the Mid-West, indoor gatherings outside Public Health guidelines are considered high-risk and have had significant knock-on effects in the community, including in workplaces and schools.

As Leaving Certificate exams commence next Wednesday, June 9, we ask the public to be extra conscious of their activity, as students who become new confirmed cases or new close contacts will miss a number of scheduled exams.

The HSE self-referral walk-in and drive-through COVID-19 test centre will continue to operate until next Wednesday, June 9, from 11am to 7pm (see details below for Mid-West test centres). This free service is led by the National Ambulance Service, with the support of HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid-West.

Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “We are cognisant of the fact that many people will be looking forward to enjoying the long weekend, especially as the hospitality sector starts to reopen. However, I would like to appeal everyone to continue following Public Health guidelines when meeting with friends and family; to stay outdoors, wear masks, socially distance, limit your contacts, and avoid crowded or congested areas to reduce your risk of catching COVID-19.

“With regards the high incidence rate in Limerick, we are currently going through a period of active case finding, allowing us to track, trace, and follow the disease in the region. Things will get worse before they get better, but we are hopeful we will overcome this outbreak with the help of the public availing of walk-in testing and adhering to Public Health guidelines,” Dr Mannix said.

Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, said: “We are making great progress with the vaccination programme but a significant proportion of the population does not have that protection. People in all age groups are at risk of becoming severely ill due to COVID-19. A sustained high incidence in COVID-19 transmission across the Mid-West has the potential to cause severe disruption in our hospitals when they are attempting to recover from a devastating cyber attack that has already resulted in significant cancellations and delays for patients.”

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Chief Officer, Maria Bridgeman said: “I want to thank the people of Limerick, Clare and Tipperary for their continued efforts in suppressing COVID-19. While we hope that as many people as possible will enjoy themselves this weekend, it is important that all of us remain mindful of the public health advice. COVID testing is continuing throughout the weekend, with no appointment needed for those attending our sites in Limerick, Ennis and Nenagh. I would encourage anyone who feels that they may need a test to avail of this service without delay.”

A spokesperson for Clare County Council said: “Continued adherence to the public health guidelines remains essential to ensure a safe and enjoyable summer for everyone. We must all, as individuals, make the right choices and do the right things to protect the progress we have made. In doing so, we can support the recovery in society and the economy. The people of Clare have responded commendably to the demands that COVID-19 has made of us. We must continue to be sensible, and careful, so that we can take the next steps on this journey safely and keep moving forward. Avoid high-risk situations this June Bank Holiday weekend, be mindful of the guidelines and stay safe.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Colleran, Clare Garda Division, said: “Our main priority is keeping people safe and that continues over the coming June Bank Holiday weekend. In general Gardaí are finding that people are adhering to the government’s guidelines and we want to thank the public for this. However, it is vital that this continues over the Bank Holiday weekend. We can understand that people will be looking forward to enjoying the long weekend but we are appealing to everyone to continue following Public Health guidelines when meeting with friends and family. We are appealing to people to be responsible and protect themselves and their family and friends over this June Bank Holiday.

There will be a large number of checkpoints across the county of Clare over the coming weekend. Gardaí will be patrolling the county over the Bank Holiday period, in both marked and unmarked vehicles. Gardaí will also be patrolling the beaches and parks over the coming weekend. As a community-based police service, local Gardaí will continue to maintain personal interactions and where needed to assist and support people. An Garda Síochána has been consistent in our graduated policing response to supporting Public Health Regulations and guidelines in line with our tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Gardaí engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.”

Members of the Mid-West Major Emergency Management Group include:

Clare County Council

Clare Garda Division

HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare

Limerick City and County Council

Limerick Garda Division

Public Health Mid-West

Tipperary County Council

Tipperary Garda Division

UL Hospitals Group

A self-referral walk-in/drive-through COVID-19 test centre is located at Block 1, Ballymalley Business Park, Ennis – V95 Y981.

Self-referral from 12pm to 6pm