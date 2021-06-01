Covid-19 Updates – June 2021

Due to the current disruption of the HSE IT systems daily Covid-19 figures are not available. Backdated figures will be published when possible.

Tuesday, June 1st – 6.00pm – 337 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Monday 31st May, they had been notified of 337 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

**All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.