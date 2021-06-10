Extras wanted for TV series to be shot in Shannon

MovieExtras.ie is looking for extras for a six-part TV series which will be shot in Shannon, Co Clare.

MovieExtras.ie is Ireland’s leading directory of film, TV and advert artists. They provide both a casting service and a directory of artistes who are available for extra, modelling and acting roles throughout Ireland.

Based in Ardmore Studios, in the heart of the film industry, MovieExtras.ie has been supplying artistes to the Industry since 2002.

The six-part series drama, called ‘Hidden Assets’, stars Angeline Ball (Keeping Faith, The Commitments), as DS Emer Berry, along with Simone Kirby from Ennis (His Dark Materials, Jimmy’s Hall) and Peter Coonan (Love/Hate, Cold Courage).

The background to the new series is a routine raid in Co Clare sees the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) expose a link between a wealthy Irish family, a stash of rough diamonds and a series of deadly bombings in Belgium.

But nothing is as it seems, as by-the-book Belgian Chief Inspector Christian De Jong and unconventional CAB Detective Emer Berry are thrown together in a heart-pounding race to halt a further horrifying terror attack in Antwerp.

The casting company is looking for extras available to get to Shannon, Co Clare. It will be a day here and a day there. It could be early starts and late finishes, so you need to be available for the full day. You need to have your own transport.

Click here to apply to be involved with Hidden Assets.