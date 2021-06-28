Funding for Flexible Learning Postgraduate Programmes at LIT

Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) has been awarded almost €1 million in funding as part of a Government programme aimed at upskilling and reskilling graduates with industry relevant skills for emerging technologies.

The €995,000 has been approved by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) as part of the Human Capital Initiative (HCI) Pillar 1 to deliver part time, flexible, postgraduate conversion programmes in September.

These HCI conversion programmes are aimed at recent level 8 graduates, employed professionals, those returning to education and unemployed applicants; and will provide between 90% and 100% funding support to upskill for future job prosperity.

There will be 148 funded HCI postgraduate places on offer in LIT for September 2021.

The programme areas covered under the HCI scheme, considered to be growth sectors in the region, include Process Validation and Regulatory Affairs (Food and Drink, Medical, Pharmaceutical), Advanced Medical Technology, Smart Manufacturing Technology, Digital Marketing and Analytics and Visual Effects for Film, TV and Animation.

Head of Flexible Learning at LIT, Dr Philip Hennessy, said, “LIT is a solution-based institution with a reputation for working closely with industry in the region, supporting research and ensuring our students are work ready and meeting the skills needs of industry. It is what we’re all about. The local and national economy is ever evolving and changing and the Human Capital Initiative funding for 2021 shows LIT’s ability to be flexible in meeting those requirements, both for graduates and employers. We are continuing to offer high quality blended and online postgraduate programmes to meet the needs of those developing their careers and for businesses in need of an upskilled workforce.”

Further information on all HCI funded programmes in LIT can be found here.