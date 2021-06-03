Funding to help Clare’s road network’s climate resilience

Clare County Council is set to receive almost €700,000 for a total of 24 approved projects under a scheme to help the county’s roads more climate resilient.

Minister Eamon Ryan T.D. and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton T.D. have announced details of a €17.3m climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads.

The Programme will aid 26 local authorities in implementing 432 road improvement projects across the country while building on the support provided under the 2020 July Stimulus Plan.

The types of projects approved for funding include schemes aimed at alleviating flooding to roads, bridge strengthening and repairs, embankment stability measures to protect the road and prevent slippage, altering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency, road edge protection measures and the replacement/repair of seawalls or retaining walls which support regional and local roads.

Commenting on today’s announcement Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan T.D., said: “This funding will support local authorities across the country deal with the challenges of climate change and severe weather events. The upkeep of our road network is crucial in ensuring that our public transport, cyclists, walkers, car users can travel safely around the country.”

Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton T.D., said: “Well maintained roads, mean safer roads. Severe weather events can present major challenges to our road users and severely damage our road infrastructure. The grants being provided today will help local authorities make our roads more resilient against severe weather which in turn will go a long way in ensuring that our local and regional roads are safer for all.”

Under the scheme, Clare County Council will receive €699,350 for a total of 24 approved schemes road 24.