Funds sought for Shannon riverbank walk upgrade

Clare Independent T.D. Michael McNamara says he is hopeful funding can be secured to upgrade a section of the popular riverbank walk in Shannon town, which has become impassable in recent months.

Deputy McNamara says he has been contacted by locals about the affected section of the Shannon Town Estuary Trail located at the rear of Drumgeely Hill.

“This section of the Trail was omitted during the upgrade works carried out by Clare County Council as part of the Green Infrastructure Plan for Shannon Town a few years ago,” stated Deputy McNamara. “It has since fallen into a greater state of disrepair. The once solid surface has become potholed and is now regularly impassable due to pooling water.”

Deputy McNamara continued, “Since requesting Clare County Council to undertake upgrade work on the section, I have received confirmation from the Shannon Municipal District Office that it has now applied to the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme to allow the upgrade of this section of walkway proceed.”

“I look forward to the much-needed upgrade works taking place in the near future as I know that this walkway is very popular in the town and is used by many to link up with the industrial estate and other trails,” he concluded.