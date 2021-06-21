Gardaí investigate Lahinch assault

Gardaí investigate Lahinch assault

By Pat Flynn -
The unprovoked assault occurred in Lahinch at around 12.45am on Sunday

Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Lahinch early yesterday.

At approximately 00.45am on Sunday morning 20th June an unprovoked assault took place on a young man in Saddle Lane, Lahinch.

The suspect was not known to him and was possibly wearing a black / blue jumper. The young man sustained a broken nose and cut to his lip.

Sergeant Triona Brooks issued an appeal for witnesses.

She said: “If anyone was in the area of Saddle Lane which is a residential lane between Lahinch Surf shop and Beach Burger Takeaway and witnessed this assault we would ask them to ring Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 6837622 or any Garda Station.”

