Gardaí investigate Lahinch assault

Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Lahinch early yesterday.

At approximately 00.45am on Sunday morning 20th June an unprovoked assault took place on a young man in Saddle Lane, Lahinch.

The suspect was not known to him and was possibly wearing a black / blue jumper. The young man sustained a broken nose and cut to his lip.

Sergeant Triona Brooks issued an appeal for witnesses.

She said: “If anyone was in the area of Saddle Lane which is a residential lane between Lahinch Surf shop and Beach Burger Takeaway and witnessed this assault we would ask them to ring Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 6837622 or any Garda Station.”