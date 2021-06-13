Kilrush RNLI volunteers assist powerboat in Shannon Estuary

The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat was called to assist two people after their powerboat lost power in the Shannon Estuary.

The alarm was raised at around 3:45pm on Saturday when watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry received a report of a vessel in difficulty off Kilcredaun, Co Clare.

The lifeboat was launched from its based in Cappagh at around 3.50pm and quickly located the powerboat which, it’s understood, had suffered engine problems.

On arrival at the scene, lifeboat volunteers checked to ensure that both persons on board were safe before the casualty vessel was taken on tow by the lifeboat.

The powerboat was towed to a location off Scattery Island where it was met by another vessel. Friends of those on board the casualty craft took over the tow and took the boat to Foynes on the Limerick side of the Estuary.

Once the lifeboat was happy that the vessel was in safe hands, they returned to their station.