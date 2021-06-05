Munster’s Wycherley launches Wheel100 Challenge

This summer, for the second year in a row, Enable Ireland is asking people the people of Clare to take on the Wheel 100 Challenge during the month of June.

The challenge encourages participants to bike, skate, scoot or push 100 times in their own way and raise vital funds for the charity. Enable Ireland Ambassador, 23 year old Munster Rugby player Fineen Wycherley teamed up with keen rugby enthusiast 12 year old Joshua Fitzgerald O’Brien to launch the campaign in the People’s Park in Limerick. Participants can sign up to the challenge on www.enableireland.ie/Wheel100

Speaking about his involvement with the campaign Fineen said, “I’m delighted to support Enable Ireland for the second year in a row, the work they do is so valuable. I know how important physiotherapy and psychology are in sport and I see how essential these services are for children and adults who have extra challenges in their lives. It’s been a tough year for so many, and it’s been particularly difficult for children and adults with disabilities and for their families”.

When asked about the Wheel 100 challenge he said “It’s a fantastic idea as people of all ages and abilities can take part. You can cycle, skate, wheel, push a walker or buggy. You can wheel 100 times around your local park or push yourself to do 100km and more importantly, it will all be outdoors and we know that’s key this summer”.

Joshua Fitzgerald O’Brien’s mother Noelle said, “Joshua received physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy at Enable Ireland when he was a baby and now receives physiotherapy for his legs. He was super excited to meet a Munster hero of his and is delighted to be involved in this year’s Wheel 100 to support Enable Ireland’s vital services”.

Like many charities, Enable Ireland has been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Enable Ireland CEO John O’Sullivan, “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we had to temporarily close our charity shops and cancel traditional fundraising events. We estimate a loss of funds in the region of €1million, as a result. Wheel 100 is a truly inclusive campaign that everyone can take part in. We’re asking families, supporters and the public to register for this event during the month of June to support our services for over 9,200 children and adults with disabilities across the country.”

As frontline healthcare workers, Enable Ireland staff have continued to provide essential services throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Staff around the country are providing essential residential, respite, community living and family support, in a way that is safe for everyone. Staff are using technology to deliver clinical and therapy support for children and their families in key areas like physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy, and to provide ongoing contact and support to adults in their homes.

Enable Ireland is a national charity which employs 1,200 staff and provides disability services to over 9,200 children and adult with disabilities in Ireland. Enable Ireland provides family support and respite services to over 500 children with disabilities in the mid-west. Enable Ireland Adult Services Clare provides day service activity programmes, both community and centre-based, to adults with disabilities. They also provide residential respite services for both children and adults from two houses based in Ennis.

The charity is encouraging families, sports enthusiasts, cycle clubs and anyone with a set of wheels to take part in this virtual fundraising challenge. The charity was honoured to receive a digital marketing award from Cork Chamber of Commerce in 2020 for the campaign. Sign up today on www.enableireland.ie/Wheel100, phone Ellen on 087 6868333 or email wheel100@enableireland.ie.