New TV show looking for Clare singers

RTÉ’s new Saturday night gameshow ‘Take On Me’ is looking for contestants with tactics as well as talent.

This brand new original series will pit singers from around the country against each other for the chance to take home a massive cash prize of €25,000!

However, this show definitely isn’t your typical singing competition. Players will need to play the game, spot their competition and have killer karaoke skills if they are going to take out their rivals and win Take On Me.

So whether you’re a busker, wedding singer, cabaret king or a shower-singing superstar we want to hear from you!

Clare is steeped in musical tradition and has an abundance of talented singers and the programme producers want to hear from them.

