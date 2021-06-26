New wastewater treatment plant for Liscannor

Works to end the long running practice of discharging raw sewage into Liscannor Bay are due to get underway in the coming months following the appointment of a contractor to construct a new wastewater treatment plant.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Clare County Council, is committed to eliminating the discharge of raw sewage into Liscannor Bay. The construction of the new wastewater treatment scheme will bring big benefits to the scenic West Clare village by improving water quality, protecting the local environment and supporting new homes and businesses.

Wastewater in the Liscannor area is currently treated by a septic tank system which discharges poorly treated effluent into the bay near Liscannor pier. This long-running practice has impacts on water quality, detracts from the amenity value of Liscannor and does not comply with EU regulations relating to the treatment of wastewater.

To address this, Irish Water is building a new wastewater treatment plant with capacity for a population of 1,150, along with approximately 1.2km of sewer pipelines, a pump station and a storm water storage tank. This will ensure that all wastewater from the village will be collected and treated before being returned safely to the environment.

Following the appointment of EPS as the contractor to carry out these works, it is expected that construction will get underway later this summer and take approximately 18 months to complete.

Clare Independent T.D. Michael McNamara says the announcement by Irish Water will bring significant social, economic and environmental benefits for the village and the wider Liscannor Bay area.

Deputy McNamara said the investment in Liscannor’s wastewater infrastructure will provide additional capacity for the development of new homes and commercial properties, while ensuring that wastewater continues to be treated to an appropriate standard.

He said, “The longstanding practice of discharging of raw sewage into Liscannor Bay has for many years had a significant impact on biodiversity and tourism in Liscannor and neighbouring Lahinch. The ending of this practice will not only improve water quality and greatly reduce the likelihood of bathing bans being introduced at Lahinch.”

“The existing treatment plant in the village of Liscannor has been at or near capacity, both hydraulically and biologically, for a number of years and has inhibited the delivery of new commercial and private properties,” stated Deputy McNamara. “The construction of the interim wastewater treatment plant will alleviate the pressure on the future development of vitally important infrastructure in the village and its environs. The economic and social benefits associated with this new infrastructure, therefore, are considerable for the village and surrounding areas.”

“I warmly welcome Irish Water’s announcement and the work of Clare County Council staff and Elected Members in advancing this project. I repeat my call on Irish Water to invest in locations where no public infrastructure exists and where a such infrastructure is desperately needed. The lack of adequate sewage infrastructure in Broadford, Carrigaholt and Doolin for example, needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency as the benefits for the communities in delivering such infrastructure would be wide ranging and long lasting,” concluded Deputy McNamara.