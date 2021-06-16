Noel completes 800km ultra-cycling event

A Clare man has completed a 804km ultra-cycling racing evening in Donegal and Northern Ireland.

Noel Cusack stared the Joe Barr 800km Race in Derry on Saturday morning at 09.23 with each competitor leaving at three minutes intervals.

The Ennis man completed the non-stop race with a three-person crew travelling a vehicle and providing Noel with food and navigation assistance.

After an epic battle, Noel finally finished in 2nd position after 31 long hours.

Noel said: “Last year I finished 3rd but was disappointed with the time I achieved as it didn’t reflect on my ability and hard work in training. This year my goal was 32hrs which I would have to be at least 6 hrs quicker.

We finally achieved with finishing well under 31hrs 37mins 6.5hrs quicker than my personal best but had to dig deep. The body will take a lot longer to recover from this one but we done it.”

Noel’s support team was made up of Dermott Smyth, Alan Coyne and Hendrick Ketelaar while Liam Cleary AutoWorld provided a vehicle for the team.