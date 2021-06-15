Ryanair route return continues at Shannon

Ryanair continues to reintroduce routes at Shannon Airport as air travel begins to resume.

Ryanair services have already resumed to Barcelona-Reus, Stansted, Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw-Modlin with the Manchester service to recommence this Friday.

In all, the airport will operate 18 weekly flights whie Ryanair plan to add further destinations ahead of 19th July which will see the non-essential travel ban being lifted with the introduction of the EU Digital Covid Certificate system.

While the Government advisory notice against non-essential travel still remains in place, Shannon Airport employees have been busy readying the airport, implementing a series of rigorous public health measures to protect the health and safety of passengers and employees at the airport.

In as much as is possible, these measures, involve a contactless journey through the airport with minimal touchpoints and reflect the national COVID-19 Health Service Executive (HSE) guidelines and government code of practice guidelines for Air Passengers taking on board the best practice guidelines developed by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Measures taken by Shannon Group to protect the safety of its passengers and employees at Shannon Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic were recognised internationally last year when the airport received a global endorsement from the Airports Council International (ACI) World and ACI EUROPE.