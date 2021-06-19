Ryanair to launch new Turin-Shannon service

Shannon Airport will receive a welcome boost later this year when Ryanair commences a new service from the Piedmont region of Northern Italy to the Mid-West airport.

The airline has announced the opening of its 16th base in Turin and a total of 18 new routes including one to Shannon. The flights will be operated as part of Ryanair’s 2021/22 winter schedule.

The weekly service, which will be operated by Ryanair subsidiary Malta Air, will operate on Saturdays with the incoming service from Turin, flight FR-8440, arriving at 1.45pm. The return leg, FR-8439, will departed Shannon at 2.15pm. Flight time is about two hours and twenty five minutes.

Currently, a flight from Shannon to Turin is available to book on December 18th however no service will operate on the following Saturday, Christmas Day. Flights are however available each Saturday from January 1st to March 26th.

While no formal announcement has been made in Ireland about the new service, the opening of the new base at Turin was confirmed in Italy this week.

Ryanair’s CEO, Eddie Wilson said: “We are delighted to open our 16th Italian base which represents a $200 million investment at Turin Airport, with over 30 destinations to choose from this winter, including 18 new connections. We have enjoyed a great partnership with this airport since our first ever flight from London Stansted to Turin in 1999 and we are very pleased to continue growing in the region after 22 successful years.

As vaccination rollout programmes continue throughout the coming months, we want to continue supporting the economic recovery as well as regional & international connectivity across the country and position Turin as a leading winter destination – both as a charming city break and a gateway to some of the best Italian ski resorts,” he added.