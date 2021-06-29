Two people injured in N85 collision

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the N85 Ennistymon to Ennis road.

The crash occurred at around 2.00pm about a kilometre on the Ennis side of Ennistymon and involved a car and a van.

National Ambulance Service and Clare County Fire and Rescue Crews from Ennistymon responded to the incident along with Gardaí.

Fire crews had to use cutting equipment to safely extricate one casualty from one of the vehicles.

Two people, one from each vehicle, were treated at the scene by paramedics before they were removed to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The main N85 route was closed for a time but has since reopened.