Viability of Clare Heritage Mapviewer being investigated

A heritage mapping consultant is working on a Clare-based project to ascertain the viability of a dedicated Clare County Heritage Mapviewer.

Pat Reid is currently working with Clare County Council and the Heritage Council on the project

This county-wide viewer will build on the Burren Geopark LIFE Mapviewer available on HeritageMaps.ie, compiling a list of mappable resources that will facilitate the creation of a public repository, in map-form on natural, built and cultural heritage and its management in County Clare for the general public, local communities, amateur historians, heritage professionals, developers and planners.

The objectives Pat is looking for assistance with include:

– Identifying the core user-base for such a mapviewer

– Identifying the needs of these users in technical terms, user-ability and content requirements

– Identification of digital and non-digital resources that will enhance such a mapviewer

– Testing ease of use and user-ability on a similar platform

Pat Reidy said: “In the first stage of this process, we hope to conduct a survey of user needs, create an inventory of mappable resources and ascertain the costs and processes required to create a dedicated Clare County Heritage Mapviewer.

We would like to firstly make the public aware of this project but also encourage them to have their say in this important part of the process.”

Click here to contact Pat Reid.