Virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden still open

Hospice Sunflower Days ‘Virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden’ remains open until the end of the month.

‘Together for Hospice’, The National Hospice Movement, is reminding the public that there is still time to dedicate a sunflower in memory of a loved one and help to raise vital funds for local hospice and home care services throughout the country.

Members of the public can visit the website, and dedicate a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one while also making a donation to their local hospice. The special dedications can also be shared with friends or family members to let them know they are in your thoughts.

With hospices and home care services across the country needing to raise approximately €20million each year to allow them to continue to provide person-centred, holistic and loving care to patients and their loved ones free of charge, fundraising campaigns and events, such as Hospice Sunflower Days, are vital for their survival.

The campaign is coordinated by Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement, representing 26 hospice and specialist palliative home care services nationwide, including The Clare Hospice at Cahercalla.

Mary Moloney, Fundraising Manager, The Clare Hospice at Cahercalla, commented, “Our virtual sunflower remembrance garden remains open until the end of the month so there is still time for people to celebrate the life of a loved one by dedicating a virtual sunflower whilst also helping to raise vital funds for your local hospice or home care service. By coming together to remember online we can offer our support and help hospice and home care services across the country to continue to provide their vital care.”

For more information and details of your local hospice and homecare service or to dedicate a virtual sunflower for Hospice Sunflower Days today log onto www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays