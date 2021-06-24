Waterworks require Sixmilebridge road closure

Irish Water, working in partnership with Clare County Council advises that essential works on the R642 at Ballyliddan West, Sixmilebridge require a road closure of this road from 9.00am on Friday June 25 until Saturday evening 26 June.

Traffic travelling north west toward Sixmilebridge on the N18 from Limerick city will continue toward Bunratty and take exit 7 for Hurlers Bridge/Sixmilebridge. Traffic travelling to Limerick City from Sixmilebridge will take the R471 toward Hurlers Cross and join the N18 at the Bunratty junction.

Diversions will be in place and signposted on approach. There will be no through road at the works location, but crews will endeavour to maintain local access as much as possible. Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

These essential works will be carried out in accordance with level 5 Covid19 restrictions. Irish Water continues to work at this time, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.