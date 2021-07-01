Clare Camogie will be running a fundraiser from 1st July to 31st July inclusive and we are appealing to all to please support this venture.

The Fundraiser is a walk – 1,000,000 Steps for Clare Camogie.

Following on from the successful Clare Camogie to Croker & Back fundraiser in 2020, our PRO Brid MacNamara is again to the fore in this fundraising effort. This year Brid will be joined by all the other members of the Executive Committe, who she will lead out in completing the challenge.

Brid will complete daily walks at home and during her work breaks and then in the evenings she will visit each of our 26 Clubs where Club members will walk with her, whilst each of the officers will complete a 2km walk each day.

This year Brid has the added challenge of 10 Inter County games across Senior, Junior, Minor & U16 whilst completing the walk.

A bucket collection will be in operation at each Club venue and the fundraiser can be contributed to on the go Fund Me page:

Fundraiser by Clare Camogie : 1,000,000 Steps for Clare Camogie (gofundme.com)

Our opportunities to fundraise are severely curtailed by the on-going Covid-19 restrictions so we are appealing to all to please support Brid and our officers on this massive undertaking.