Atlantic Aviation Group appoints Chief People Officer

Shannon-based aviation solutions specialist Atlantic Aviation Group (AAG) has this week announced the appointment of Anthony Brennan as its Chief People Officer (CPO).

As CPO, Anthony will lead the delivery of the Group’s people strategy to support the company’s growth plans. In his new role, Anthony will be responsible for the development of a high performing organisation ensuring that people, culture and organisational plans are continuously developed and aligned to the organisations core values. Together with his team, Anthony will focus on optimising people centred activities for the organisation such as talent acquisition, learning & development, performance management, reward & recognition and cultural development.

A London born Clare native, Anthony joins Atlantic Aviation Group from his previous role as HR Director of CityJet; where he dedicated 10 years to developing the company’s people strategy, leading the companies HR teams and 1,200 staff across the airline’s European bases. Experienced in HR management, Anthony began his career in the 5-star hospitality industry and has since held executive HR management roles for Thorn\EMI Group, Merchants Group, Quinn Group and Irish based charity, Concern Worldwide. Alongside his career achievements, Anthony holds a Master’s in Business Administration.

On welcoming Mr. Brennan, CEO of Atlantic Aviation Group, Shane O’Neill commented “I would like to wholeheartedly welcome Anthony to the Atlantic Aviation Group team. Anthony has an impeccable track record in Human Resources at a senior level and we all look forward to working with him to help create and implement plans that support our people.

Collectively as a company we have a major focus on people through talent acquisition, learning and development, employee retention, reward and recognition and cultural development. Anthony’s addition to our team and his experience is a huge boost to us as we continue to implement our plans to achieve our objectives in these areas and continually support our people and our customers.”

Commenting on his appointment, Anthony added “I am delighted to have been appointed as Atlantic Aviation Group’s Chief People Officer. Atlantic Aviation Group is an ambitious business with a highly skilled & committed workforce, an impressive Board and Senior 1 Leadership Team. I am looking forward to joining and working with the entire Atlantic Aviation Group team. It’s clear the company is genuinely committed to engaging with and developing all those in the organisation and to be given the chance to lead on these initiatives is a privilege. I wish to acknowledge and thank everyone at Atlantic Aviation Group for the enthusiastic welcome I have received to date as part on my on-boarding experience and I am looking forward to the exciting times ahead.”

Anthony joins Atlantic Aviation Group during an exciting period of growth for the company, having recently completed the acquisition of AAG Defence Services, Flybe’s former aviation maintenance services operations (FAS) at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, England. Atlantic Aviation Group continues to strategically develop its customer base and international reach whilst navigating the industry wide impact of Covid-19. Customers include DHL, Ryanair, ASL Airlines, Star Air, TUI Group, Jet 2 and major aircraft lessors such as GECAS, Aer Cap, Bank of America, SMBC, BBAM, Seraph, Aergo and Avolon.

Atlantic Aviation Group employs 317 staff and 24 trainees at its Co. Clare headquarters and 114 staff at AAG Defence Services at Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, England – an increase in staff numbers of almost 100 over the past five years. As the organisation continues to grow, it remains committed to continuously developing the skill sets and careers of its workforce.

Atlantic Aviation Group is an independent aviation solutions company originally founded in 1962 and is one of Europe’s leading independent aviation service providers. The company employs over 317 employees at its two Shannon facilities, where it has established a strong reputation for quality and technical expertise.

Atlantic Aviation Group supports it customers through its service offerings of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (EASA Part 145), CAMO & Technical Services (EASA Part CAMO) Design Engineering (EASA Part 21J) and Training (EASA Part 147) at the Atlantic Aviation Institute – a state of the art training facility.