Cannabis seized during planned searches

Gardaí seized cannabis plants worth €12,000 during two searches in West Clare last week.

Gardaí have confirmed that last Monday evening, 28th June, as part of an ongoing operation targeting the cultivation of drugs in the West Clare area, uniformed Gardaí from Kilrush Garda Station executed a search warrant in a house in Liscannor.

During the course of the search four Cannabis plants with a value of €3,200 were seized.

Later the same evening the Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house in Lahinch and seized Cannabis plants worth €8,800.

No arrests were made on the day but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and files will be prepared for submission to the DPP.