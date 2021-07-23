Clare public asked to reduce water usage

With a high-temperature weather advisory issued across the country, Irish Water is continuing to urge the public to conserve water to ensure a consistent supply for all during this busy time. Demand for drinking water has increased significantly in many supplies across Clare.

At the same time, due to the dry weather and high temperatures, water source levels are dropping. Irish Water, together with Clare County Council, is working hard to maintain supplies.

Duane O’Brien, Irish Water’s Operations Lead for Clare said: “The current extra demand, combined with reduced capacity, is not sustainable across Clare. We are appealing to everyone to be mindful of this and reduce water consumption as much as possible.

“All supplies across the county are seeing increased demand. Night time restrictions will need to be put in place in some water supply zones over the coming days where supply is unable to meet the increased demand. Updates will be available on the Supply and Services section of our website, www.water.ie.

“The households, farms and businesses served by public water supplies across Clare are asked to reduce water usage as much as possible.

“Everyone can contribute and the combination of effort will greatly help our ability to provide a continuous water supply to all. There is guidance and tips for conserving water available on www.water.ie/conservation.”

Small changes can have a significant impact, for example:

– Take a shorter shower and save up to 10 litres of water per minute

– Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

– When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

– Save and reuse water collected from baths, showers, and hand basins in the garden

– Avoid using paddling pools

– In the garden use a rose head watering can instead of a hose and aim for the roots

– If you need to wash your car, use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose

Report any leaks to Irish Water at 1800 278 278

Irish Water is continuing to see significant levels of domestic and commercial demand for water as temperatures remain high and the public are asked to take some simple measures to conserve water in their homes, businesses and on farms. Irish Water has been carefully monitoring all of its raw water sources, that is the water from lakes, rivers, springs and ground sources that feed our water treatment plants. As rivers, lakes and groundwater levels reduce through the summer and autumn period, there is less water available for supply, while at the same time the warmer weather gives rise to increased water demands for domestic, agricultural and leisure uses.

With the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public are reminded to adhere to public health and HSE advice, and handwashing and hygiene remain critically important.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services. With the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public are reminded to adhere to public health and HSE advice, and handwashing and hygiene remain critically important. Further water conservation information is available on the Irish Water website.