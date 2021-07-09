Coast Guard search lake after ‘object’ reported in water

Killaloe Coast Guard was tasked this evening to undertake a search on Lough Derg following reports of an object being spotted in the water.

At around 10.15pm, a concerned member of the public reported seeing something in the water and feared that it could been an upturned vessel.

An extensive search of an area between Two Mile Gate to Goat Island was carried out with the boat crew been directed from the shore by a land team and the person who made the call. Nothing of concern was found.

The unit was stood down and returned to base while the call is now believed to have been a “false alarm with good intent.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, the Killaloe team was called out to assist a 35-foot cruiser that suffered engine difficulty south of Parkers Point on the Tipperary shore of Lough Derg.

The vessel with two persons on board had its anchor deployed and both persons on board were wearing life jackets.

A Coast Guard crew member was transferred to the casualty vessel and a tow line was set up. The vessel was taken on tow to Garrykennedy Harbour where a Coast Guard shore team assisted with the safe mooring of the vessel.

Both operations were mounted and coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.