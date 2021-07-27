Enhanced Passenger Locator Form launched

The Covid-19 online Passenger Locator Form has been upgraded to complement the travel measures introduced from 19 July.

In particular, the enhanced Passenger Locator Form will support the implementation of the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

The lifting of restrictions on non-essential travel allows certain passengers to travel without the requirement to quarantine or provide further tests based on their vaccination, recovery or PCR test status. The changes to the Passenger Locator Form captures this information and helps to ensure that passengers have a clearer understanding of what documentation is accepted to avoid public health restrictions upon arrival to Ireland.

Changes to the Passenger Locator Form include:

A new visual layout has been developed for the online form to streamline the user experience.

A one-time passcode is sent to the phone number given at the beginning of the process via SMS to verify the number. The passenger must enter this code to proceed with completing the form.

A declaration of what documentation / proof of a medical event (vaccination, recovery or RT-PCR test result) the passenger holds.

Categories of passengers which are exempt from testing or quarantine restrictions can declare their exemption

New fields to capture the data (name, age, proof of medical event) of each child (under 18) which to be listed on the accompanying responsible adult’s form.

With the increase in travel numbers to Ireland, these enhancements to the Passenger Locator Form will support the management of passengers presenting the health documentation required for travel purposes – the Digital COVID Certificate or other alternative proofs of vaccination or test results, and effectively provide targeted public health messaging to incoming passengers to ensure the return to non-essential travel is safe for all.

Remember

The Passenger Locator Form must be completed online pre-departure 72 hours prior to departure.

The upgraded system will be live from today but travellers who have already completed the previous version for travel up to 8th August will be able to use their existing form.

It is an offence to travel to the State without having completed a form.

Carriers are obliged to deny boarding to passengers who do not have a completed online form, unless an exemption applies.

On completion of the online form, a passenger will be issued an email receipt which will have to be shown when boarding and on arrival upon request of border officials.

The COVID-19 Passenger Locator form is used to support contact tracing and a system of public health engagement with passengers after arrival.