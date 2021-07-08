Funeral of popular young lifeguard takes place in Ennis

A young lifeguard and talented sportsman who lost his life in a tragic accident on Monday was described at his funeral mass this morning as a “talented young man and a well of endless potential”.

Fionn O’Brien, (20), from Knockanean, Tulla Road Ennis, died while he was surfing at Lough Donnell beach near Quilty on Monday.

The off-duty lifeguard had been surfing with friends early on Monday and was due to take up duty at Spanish Point beach later that morning. It’s believed he got into difficulty and was pulled from the sea by his friends who quickly commenced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an effort to save Fionn.

Kilkee Coast Guard, National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí raced to the scene while Fionn was airlifted to hospital by the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115. He was pronounced dead later at University Hospital Limerick.

The route was lined by Clare County Council lifeguards and members of Doora-Barefield GAA club as well as hundreds of mourners.

Speaking at his mass, which was broadcast online, Fionn’s mother Michelle said the O’Brien family are close knit and that Fionn has been an integral part of their lives.

She said they will miss his “easy going nature, his playfulness, quiet confidence, the hard won hugs and that wonderful smile so readily given.”

“Fionn was a talented young man, a well of endless potential. His future life would have been shaped and reflected his competitiveness on the pitch, his fierce determination on sand and sea.”

Fionn celebrated his 20th birthday on June 4th. His mother Michelle recalled this morning how she recalled they had made an annual pilgrimage with the Ennis Sub Aqua Club for a camping trip to Ballinskelligs in Kerry. “He (Fionn) was treated royally by everyone, he felt like a king and the ice cream tally matched his age every year,” she said.

Fr Tom Ryan spoke of how a cloud of grief descended on the parish of Doora Barefield, Ennis, Clare, and on so many young people who knew or were part of Fionn’s life.

“I have heard very kind and generous words about Fionn over the last few days. Simply summed up, he was a good young man, a swimmer, lifeguard, water enthusiast and an accomplished hurler and footballer with his club St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield.

“There are occasions in life when no words seem appropriate, when we enter total sadness and desolation, when we are numbed and speechless,” Fr Ryan added.

Clare County Council CEO Pat Dowling and new-elected Mayor of Clare PJ Ryan were among the mourners this morning as Fionn’s funeral cortege departed from his home for the nearby Fahy Hall in Roslevan.

Members of Doora-Barfield GAA club walked alongside the hearse while Fionn’s lifeguard colleagues walked behind as rescue 115 hovered over the area as a mark of respect as Fionn’s funeral cortege made its way from his home to the church.

The Irish Coast Guard was also represented by volunteers from Kilkee.

Lifeguard stations at all Clare County Council managed beaches were closed this morning as a mark of respect for their beloved colleague. The Lifeguard Station at Bishops Quarter will remain closed all day on Thursday, 8th July.

At one point, over 900 people had turned in to view the funeral mass on the Funerals Live website.

Fionn is survived by his parents Pat and Michelle, his brothers Conor and Niall and sister Saidhbh.