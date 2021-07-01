Further extension to driving licences

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton T.D. has announced, details of an extension to the expiry dates of driving licences that have not benefited from a previous extension.

The move comes as the EU and national Governments take steps in response to the disruption caused by Covid-19 to driver licensing services across the EU.

The extension will apply to driving licences expiring from 1 July 2021 to 31 October 2021 with 10 months added to the expiry date in cases where the driving licence has not benefited from an extension previously.

The expiry date of your Irish driving licence will be shown opposite item 4(b) on your licence. If the date is between 1 July 2021 and 31 October 2021 then the extension of ten months will be applied. You can go to www.ndls.ie and use the expiry date calculator to show the new expiry date for your licence.

Commenting on the extension to driving licences Minister Naughton said that “This extension to driving licences will address the concerns that drivers have in renewing their licence. Demand for the service is expected to be strong over the coming months as licences and permits previously extended expire and need to be renewed. Increased demand for a first learner permit, as a result of the resumption of the driver theory test service will also place extra demand on the service.”

The Minister added “I would strongly encourage drivers to check the new expiry date of their driving licence by using the expiry date calculator on www.ndls.ie. Anyone who receives the licence extension will not be sent out a new licence. The driver record will automatically be updated to show the new expiry date. The RSA has also told Insurance Ireland and An Garda Síochána about the new expiry date of driving licences. The extension is recognised by Driver License Authorities and enforcement authorities across the EU”.

The change will apply as follows-

Any licence holder, who has not already renewed, and whose licence expires between 1 July 2021 and 31 October 2021 will have 10 months added to the expiry date, where a previous extension was not provided.

If you are a driver who has benefited from previous extensions and the new renewal date is falling due you must renew it with the NDLS.

By way of example of the above, where the date of expiry on the physical driver licence, which can be seen at opposite number 4b on the licence shows-

5 July 2021, the new expiry date is 5 May 2022.

5 August 2021, the new expiry date is 5 June 2022.

5 September 2021, the new expiry date is 5 July 2022.

5 October 2021, the new expiry date is 5 August 2022.

Drivers who have been granted this new extension and who have already booked an appointment at an NDLS centre, to renew their licence, are being asked to cancel the appointment, to make it available for others who need it.

Any driver can renew a driving licence within three months of the new expiry date. When your driving licence is due for renewal, you can renew it online on www.ndls.ie. To renew it online, you must have a Public Services Card (PSC) and a verified MyGovID account. You will get more information about a PSC at www.mywelfare.ie and about a verified MyGovID account at www.mygovid.ie

For further information on the extension of expiry dates for driving licences, please visit www.ndls.ie