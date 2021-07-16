Garda advice on safe parking at amenities

Motorists are again asked to park safely and legally when visiting beaches, beauty spots as well as other public amenities.

Gardaí have warned that parking illegally can lead to unnecessary risk and dangers such as forcing pedestrians to walk on busy roads.

“It is important to ensure that emergency services can gain access to all these areas at all times,” a Garda spokesman said.

“Ensure property or valuables are not left visible in cars or other vehicles and also ensure that your vehicle is secured when leaving it. We are also asking drivers to ensure that any luggage or equipment loaded onto the roof rack of a car is strapped down securely and if using bicycle racks, make sure they don’t obstruct the rear lights on your vehicle, and use a lighting board,” Gardaí advise.